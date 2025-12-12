BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Understanding Matthew 24
Bible Study Book of Enoch
Matthew 24-25 is typically referred to as the Olivet discourse, a teaching made from the Mount of Olives, just east of Jerusalem and overlooking the city and the temple…


v1-3 – The disciples approach Jesus, and ask him 3 distinct questions (the time frames in Matthew 24 can be confusing, but knowing this is the key to deciphering the entire chapter) 


As he was sitting on the mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately, saying, "Tell us, when will these things happen, and what will be the sign of Your coming, and of the end of the age?”


v4-14 – What will be the Signs of the End of the Age?

v15-20 – When will the Temple be Destroyed?

v21-31 – What will be the Signs of His Coming?

v32-44 – Parable of the Fig Tree

v45-51 – Parable of the Faithful and Wise Servant vs. Evil Servant

Matt 25: 1-13 – Parable of the Ten Virgins

