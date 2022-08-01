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10 Things You Should Be Preparing for Now Whether You're a "Prepper" or Not
JD Rucker
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3666 views • August 01, 2022

There has been a sharp rise in the number of Americans getting into "prepping." I'm a late prepper myself, having only really begun making the necessary changes in my life over the past year or so. But whether you're an experienced prepper, new to the game, or just interested in making some changes due to all of the crazy things happening in America and across the globe, here are ten things you should be preparing for now.

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foodpreppingpodcastwatereconomic collapseammunitionsocietal collapsetop storythe jd rucker showledelate prepper
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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