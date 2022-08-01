10 Things You Should Be Preparing for Now Whether You're a "Prepper" or Not

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There has been a sharp rise in the number of Americans getting into "prepping." I'm a late prepper myself, having only really begun making the necessary changes in my life over the past year or so. But whether you're an experienced prepper, new to the game, or just interested in making some changes due to all of the crazy things happening in America and across the globe, here are ten things you should be preparing for now.