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Why was Jesus baptised. What Christ means. The languages of fallen angels VS the REAL Holy Spirit.
DoricCulture47
DoricCulture47
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168 views • October 29, 2021
Paul presented the Hebrew/Jewish mystical occultism as the real holy spirit, while Paul was promoting the languages of fallen angels.
The real Holy Spirit is not languages of angels, does NOT refer to omnilingualism which is one of the abilities that the devil's demons give to possessed people to speak various languages, and even random words of various languages all together.
Paul also presented Jesus as a mere man who just had the holy spirit in Him later on (Romans 1:3-4) and presented His baptism as the moment when the holy spirit got inside Jesus. The antichrist is the Jewish mesaiah, a mere man from the line of David who will have the spirit of the devil inside of him.
Keywords
liesbiblegodbaptismjesussatanpaultruthdivinationsunfirespiritholysaturnwitchcraftworshiplordsorcerytestamentabysspentecosthalloweenglossolalialanguageskabala
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