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My Parashah
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0 view • April 15, 2020
YahWeh gave His only brought-forth Son, Yehoshua to die on a stake for thee sins of all of humanity! “Jesus” is greek for ‘hail zeus’, “Christ” is thee greek idol ‘Christos’, “Lord” is greek for ‘Ba’al’, and “God” is originally spelled ‘Gad’ which is a pagan idol. Yah is so jealous that He doesn’t even want thee names of mighty ones or idols to come to our lips! Enjoy Pêsah! Educational purposes!
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