Alternative Solutions to the Banking Crisis - #SolutionsWatch
What is happening
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


3/20/2023

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-banking/

Ellen Brown, frequent Corbett Report guest and author of The Web of Debt and Banking on the People: Democratizing Money in the Digital Age, joins us to discuss her latest articles on the bank runs that are leading us toward the event horizon of the quadrillion dollar derivative black hole.
