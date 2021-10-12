Peter Navarro’s New Book Comes at Fauci Head-On

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10/09/2021 Peter Navaro views Anthony Fauci as Custer’s Last Stand. Fauci’s end day is coming.
On Fauci’s right flank, Sharri Markson published the book on what really happened in Wuhan.
And on the left, Robert Kennedy, Jr. is coming in with a book “The Real Anthony Fauci” that’s really going to eviscerate Fauci.