BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Blessed Sacrament procession at the Traditional Eucharistic Revival
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1086 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 9 months ago

Blessed Sacrament procession at the Traditional Eucharistic Revival

On Friday, July 19, thousands of faithful Catholics gathered at Victory Field, White River State Park in Indianapolis, for the Traditional Eucharistic Revival. The event featured a Blessed Sacrament procession led by Father Jeff Fasching and joined by thousands of Catholic faithful.

The revival aimed to deepen the understanding of the Eucharist, addressing concerns highlighted by a 2019 Pew Research study. Organized by Corpus Christi for Unity and Peace, the event emphasized defending Catholic beliefs and promoting the dignity of the human person. This inspiring gathering showcased the community’s devotion and commitment to preserving the sacred traditions of the faith.

It will only be when the Holy Eucharist is abolished completely that the antichrist will enter My Church

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2014/03/15/it-will-only-be-when-the-holy-eucharist-is-abolished-completely-that-the-antichrist-will-enter-my-church/

Keywords
revivalblessed sacrament processionat the traditional eucharistic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy