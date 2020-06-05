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Dave Hodges: "Only a Vaccine Can Treat COVID-19" CDC, Fauci and Bill Gates
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17 views • June 05, 2020
The title is a full-on lie. Vaccines cannot treat a disease, only prevent it. Getting vaccinated once you are infected, is like pouring more gas on a gas fire. I doesn't help put it out and may make things worse. In some cases, if it is given soon enough, before the body has begun to make antibodies on its own, it may help, but then, most tests are for the virus antibodies, so getting a positive from them would be too late for a vaccination.
Gates and Fouci just wanna make money! A Lancet article, fouci promoted, just got found out to be utterly false and actually written by a scifi writer!
Give me a break!
Gates and Fouci just wanna make money! A Lancet article, fouci promoted, just got found out to be utterly false and actually written by a scifi writer!
Give me a break!
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