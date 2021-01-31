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Biden Sets Record for Number of Executive Actions; Baidu Given Driverless Vehicle Test Permit in US
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30 views • January 31, 2021
00:00 Biden Pick Backed CCP-Tied Group: Report
President Biden's pick for senior Asia policy official helped found a non-profit to promote Chinese language learning. But the group is now suspected to be heavily influenced by the CCP's propaganda agency.
02:54 A Closer Look at Biden’s Record-High EO’s
President Biden has signed off on more executive orders in these first 9 days than any former president has reached within their first two months in office. The administration has faced a few lawsuits for these orders and some have accused Biden of acting beyond his authority.
05:29 Influencer Charged w/ Hindering Election
The Department of Justice charged an individual for his internet memes. He's accused of conspiring to interfere with the 2016 election through his memes. NTD's Christina Kim speaks to a Legal expert on this case.
07:45 Baidu Given Driverless Vehicle Test Permit
California's department of motor vehicles grants a Chinese internet giant a new permit. It gives the company permission to test self-driving vehicles in a California county.
08:51 Lawsuit Claims Subway Tuna Is Not Tuna
Two women in California think something is fishy about the tuna at Subway restaurants. They've filed a lawsuit, claiming that the chain's tuna is not actual tuna.
President Biden's pick for senior Asia policy official helped found a non-profit to promote Chinese language learning. But the group is now suspected to be heavily influenced by the CCP's propaganda agency.
02:54 A Closer Look at Biden’s Record-High EO’s
President Biden has signed off on more executive orders in these first 9 days than any former president has reached within their first two months in office. The administration has faced a few lawsuits for these orders and some have accused Biden of acting beyond his authority.
05:29 Influencer Charged w/ Hindering Election
The Department of Justice charged an individual for his internet memes. He's accused of conspiring to interfere with the 2016 election through his memes. NTD's Christina Kim speaks to a Legal expert on this case.
07:45 Baidu Given Driverless Vehicle Test Permit
California's department of motor vehicles grants a Chinese internet giant a new permit. It gives the company permission to test self-driving vehicles in a California county.
08:51 Lawsuit Claims Subway Tuna Is Not Tuna
Two women in California think something is fishy about the tuna at Subway restaurants. They've filed a lawsuit, claiming that the chain's tuna is not actual tuna.
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