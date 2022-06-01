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And We Know 5.31.2022 FOCUS on Stolen 2020 ELECTION making WAVES! EVIL legal system EXPOSED! AMAZING! PRAY!
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81 views • June 01, 2022
LT of And We Know.
Don’t you just love that song..CAUGHT in a TRAP… matches what we saw out of True the Vote … amazing evidence and finale to that one… don’t be disappointed with the Sussman deep swamp character… we will talk about all of that… but the bigger item is the voting… and there were some major victories in court.. one against a famous man who hurt children…stand by.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16wspn-5.31.22-focus-on-stolen-2020-election-making-waves-evil-legal-system-expose.html
Don’t you just love that song..CAUGHT in a TRAP… matches what we saw out of True the Vote … amazing evidence and finale to that one… don’t be disappointed with the Sussman deep swamp character… we will talk about all of that… but the bigger item is the voting… and there were some major victories in court.. one against a famous man who hurt children…stand by.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16wspn-5.31.22-focus-on-stolen-2020-election-making-waves-evil-legal-system-expose.html
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