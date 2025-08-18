BrightLearn - Stress, Anxiety and Insomnia: How You Can Benefit from Diet, Vitamins, Minerals, Herbs and Exercise by Dr. Michael T. Murray

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast explores how stress, anxiety and insomnia—affecting 80 percent of Americans—can be naturally managed through diet, exercise, relaxation techniques, herbal remedies and adrenal support, as outlined in Dr. Michael T. Murray’s science-backed guide to holistic wellness book "Stress, Anxiety, and Insomnia: How You Can Benefit from Diet, Vitamins, Minerals, Herbs and Exercise."
