James Roguski Updates On Amendments Approved By World Health Assembly For The WHO
Organic Healthy Life
52 views • 11 months ago

Nutrition, health counselor, award-winning author, & show host,
Nancy Addison talks with James Roguski a researcher, author, natural health proponent, and believer in freedom. James Roguski shares his new information concerning the World Health Assembly's secret meetings to create amendments and then approve them, (which is for the WHO).  https://jamesroguski.substack.com/ 

James ‘s phone number is: 310-619-3055

Dr. David Martin gives a speech to the EU parliament concerning the WHO

https://vimeo.com/865168459

 

Dr David E. Martin PhD - Covid Summit - European Union Parliament May 2023  
 https://rumble.com/v2ncp8w-dr-david-e.-martin-phd-covid-summit-european-union-parliament-may-2023.html

healthfreedomworldwhoamendmentsjamesroguskijune2024
