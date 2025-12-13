BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
While Congress Dithers on ObamaCare, Corporations Continue Reforms
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
9 views • 2 days ago

While Congress Dithers on ObamaCare, Corporations Continue Reforms

With Donovan Pyle, Benefits Advisor and Author, “Fixing Healthcare: How Executives Can Save Their People, Their Business, and the Economy”

https://fixinghealthcare.com/

 

Subscribe to Freedom Hub: https://yourfreedomhub.substack.com/

 

The Republican Party's retreat from health reform, following President Obama's Affordable Care Act (ACA) implementation, has left Americans grappling with soaring healthcare costs and limited choices. The ACA's collaboration with the insurance industry resulted in a cartelized market, where workers face exorbitant premiums, surprise bills, and restricted access to top-tier hospitals for critical care. In response, health benefits advisors like "Rosetta Advisors" have promoted self-funding for large employers, encouraging direct contracting with providers for transparent, affordable care. However, hospitals' resistance to price transparency and employers' reliance on insurers' networks persist, leaving smaller businesses and families vulnerable to escalating ObamaCare costs, even without potential subsidy losses…

 

…Donovan Pyle, dubbed the "2025 Benefits Advisor of the Year" and author of "Fixing Healthcare," aims to empower corporate leaders with a strategic playbook to transform healthcare spending into an asset. His mission involves uncovering, on average, 25% of wasted annual healthcare expenses ($4,000 per employee) and redirecting those resources for improved worker health and business productivity. Pyle's unique background, including his work with renowned musicians like U2 and Kid Rock, underscores his commitment to driving change in the corporate health landscape. By embracing self-funding, direct contracting, and price transparency, employers can foster a healthier, more affordable environment for their workforce, challenging the status quo of the current healthcare system.

Keywords
obamacareaffordable care actacadonovan pyle
