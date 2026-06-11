Washington May Link Its Carbon Market to California | What It Means for Gas Prices, Utilities & Your Wallet

Washington State is moving toward linking its carbon market with California and Quebec under the Climate Commitment Act. State officials say the move could stabilize allowance prices and reduce compliance costs. Critics warn it could tie Washington's energy future to California's regulatory system and lead to higher costs for fuel, utilities, and consumers.

In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down how carbon markets work, why Washington wants linkage, and what it could mean for gas prices, electricity bills, natural gas rates, and the overall cost of living.





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