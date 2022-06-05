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What's the point of vaccination passports if you can still spread it?
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291 views • June 05, 2022
Finally, it's been a year in the making and billions of people from around the earth have agreed to take this poison antidote, Bill Gates finally admits that why implement a vaccine that doesn't do what it is supposed to do which is to give immunity. When will people wake up and realize they've been duped by the best. And start getting angry for what it will do to you and the family you love.
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