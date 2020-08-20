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WHAT WOULD YOU DO? (alone in hospital room, phone rings)
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24 views • August 20, 2020
Went to the doctor to get my eye checked out, waiting for someone to come back in and the strange phone on the wall starts ringing...
What would you have done...?
What would you have done...?
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