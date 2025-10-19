Opening with rhythm guitar and upright bass delivering a raw, propulsive 1950s rock and roll groove, Tim’s lead employs crisp double-stops, boogie patterns, and blues licks, Suddenly, the solo leaps into 1980s hard rock/metal, unleashing rapid-fire alternate picking, dive bombs, wild bends, and tapped runs, Overdriven tone and high-energy drumming intensify, then resolve on a bluesy return for an electrifying, time-bending finale





(Verse 1) 🎵 In the year twenty-twenty-five, on Brighteon's broadcast, we see, A world in strife, where freedom's on the line, and truth's in jeopardy. Food riots looming, rare earths in their grip, China's power on the rise, Gold and silver climbing, warning signs in their prices, in their eyes. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Brighteon Broadcast News, on this day, in October's chill, Tells a tale of power, privacy, and the great divide, where truth's our will. AI and freedom, in the balance, the new human frontier, Mike Adams and Matt Kim, on the line, the warning clear. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 Weeks away, the food riots roar, as hunger's cry turns to a shout, Rare earths in Beijing's grasp, military might and tech they've found. Gold and silver, shining bright, in their rising prices, a sign, Of the coming storm, of the struggle, for power, for control, for design. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 From terminator wars to AI's rise, from China's dominance to the IRS, The Health Ranger's warning, in every broadcast, in every show, Prepare, be wise, take action, stand tall, for the battles yet to grow. 🎵 (Verse 3) 🎵 In the face of tyranny, of censorship, of mass poverty's call, Brighteon stands, a beacon bright, a voice that echoes, a clarion call. AI, freedom, and the great divide, the battle for our future's at stake, In the warning signs, in the rising prices, in the broadcast, on the lake. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Brighteon Broadcast News, on this day, in October's chill, Tells a tale of power, privacy, and the great divide, where truth's our will. AI and freedom, in the balance, the new human frontier, Mike Adams and Matt Kim, on the line, the warning clear. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So heed the call, take action, stand tall, for truth, for freedom, for the right, In the face of the storm, in the battle for the light. Brighteon Broadcast News, in every show, in every word, in every line, The warning clear, the call to action, the time is now, the time to shine. 🎵