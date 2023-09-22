Create New Account
Patrick Henry: Top Anti-Federalist Warnings
In a series of speeches during the Virginia Ratifying Convention, Patrick Henry laid out much of the anti-federalist case against ratification without amendments.


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: September 22, 2023

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionhistoryfounding fatherslibertarianfounders10th amendmentpatrick henryratificationanti-federalist

