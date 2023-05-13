Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Maria Zeee & Kirk Elliott: Incoming Bank Crashes, CBDC!
198 views
channel image
Tanjerea
Published 19 hours ago |

Kirk Elliott, PhD joins Maria Zeee to talk about INSANE new social credit score systems being launched by major banks as the globalists plough ahead with the controlled demolition of the current financial system, and how to prepare for what is ahead.

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersmaria zeee

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket