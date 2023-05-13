Maria Zeee & Kirk Elliott: Incoming Bank Crashes, CBDC!

Kirk Elliott, PhD joins Maria Zeee to talk about INSANE new social credit score systems being launched by major banks as the globalists plough ahead with the controlled demolition of the current financial system, and how to prepare for what is ahead.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.