JEW JAB MANDATE KINDA REJECTED BY JEW SLAVES CALLED REPUBLICAN SENATORS

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
Republican Senatorial lickspittles pretend to care about human rights by staging a mock exercise to reject Biden's Jewish poison mandate knowing full well that their "protest" was merely partisan electioneering to show their red state constituents that they are not the spineless scumbags that they definitely are. But they are not alone in their spineless scumbaggery, the entire left, right and center of our people are cowards unwilling to face the threat, name the name, fight the fight. They will do anything, fight any other ghost except face the truth that a cabal of JEWISH bankers are dismantling our nation, people and families. They will blame "The Government" "The Corporations" "The Democrats" "The Communists" "The Chinese"