IT Layered Defense of Children

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At its core, this video makes a single, urgent connection: the same political failures that have left our IT and AI infrastructure vulnerable are the very failures leaving children unprotected. These are not separate crises — they are the same crisis.
What the recording missed was my closing argument, which is the case for why new technologies, paired with the right legal frameworks, are our most powerful tools for building real awareness and real solutions around child protection. That argument is coming.