© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BE CAREFUL! - This is Serious, You Have No Idea!
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
462 views • February 24, 2021
The truth is like the little Dutch boy trying to plug the holes in the dyke, every time He plugs a hole then another one pops up. The truth can not be stopped. Like all the nearly 100 witnesses to the Kennedy assassination that were murdered.They find one witness they missed and the cycle continues!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.