© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paradise Ladder Fuels PG&E Remix
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • October 14, 2020
PG&E is in the hot seat again in 2020 because what possibly sparks these fire anomalies is all that matters to our current level of fire science and expensive lawyers ignoring the evidence so we might as well be living in North Korea
Shared from and subscribe to:
Mental Boost
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2lLdzoI_jMnkeON-S4nAww
Shared from and subscribe to:
Mental Boost
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2lLdzoI_jMnkeON-S4nAww
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.