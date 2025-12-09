BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NYT BUSTED: Biden Immigration 'Damage Control' Piece is a Progressive Bedtime Story
2 days ago

The New York Times is running cover for the Biden administration again, this time with a conveniently timed "investigation" claiming there were "adults in the room" who warned about the border chaos. This isn't journalism—it's political absolution!


This video breaks down why the Times' piece is nothing more than a desperate attempt to reassure the progressive elite that 'some Democrats tried' to be pragmatic, even as Biden's open-door policies created a catastrophic, record-breaking surge that has crippled American cities, schools, and budgets.


We expose the hypocrisy:


Why were these "warnings" ignored until cities were overwhelmed?


The outrageous re-use of the debunked "whip photo" to push a 'humane' narrative while conveniently forgetting the consequences of their policies.


The media's role in vilifying border enforcement (ICE/Border Patrol) while defending the indefensible chaos.


The cynical timing of the 'bipartisan' border bill—a joke that would have codified 5,000 illegals per day—and the ultimate goal of electoral engineering disguised as compassion.


Wake up, America! This is a partisan pity party designed to whitewash the four-year destruction of our border and demographics. Don't fall for the NYT's soothing bedtime story. The media is the hype man for the Blue Team, trying to keep voters doped up on TDS so they ignore reality.


#BidenBorderCrisis #NYTExposed #ImmigrationPolicy #BorderSecurity #MediaBias #DemocraticParty #OpenBorders


