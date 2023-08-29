X22 REPORT Ep. 3150a - The Climate Fire Narrative Falling Apart, Nations Moving Towards Gold

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3150a - August 28, 2023
The Climate Fire Narrative Falling Apart, Nations Moving Towards Gold
The wildfire narrative is now falling apart, the people are now seeing they are caused by arsonist and not by climate change. The nations around the world will be shifting to gold, this will be confidence and prop up the currency as it fails. The economic system is breaking down and and the people will know who is responsible.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.