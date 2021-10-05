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HOW THE CDC CREATES MADATES - JP Sears
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507 views • October 05, 2021
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AwakenWithJP
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How the CDC Creates Mandates
359,096 views
Sep 25, 2021
Check Out My Merch Here - https://awakenwithjp.com
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How the CDC creates mandates. A fascinating behind the scenes look into the genius decisions made for your protection.
Listen and Subscribe to my Podcast here:
https://apple.co/3fFTbPC
Also available everywhere else you get podcasts. Just search and subscribe to "Awaken With JP Sears Show"
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http://www.AwakenWithJP.com
AwakenWithJP
2.01M subscribers
Grab your Red Light Therapy Device at https://blublox.com/jp
Use Code "JP" for 15% Off!
How the CDC Creates Mandates
359,096 views
Sep 25, 2021
Check Out My Merch Here - https://awakenwithjp.com
Take a stand against censorship. Join my Awakened Warriors Email List - https://awakenwithjp.com/joinme
How the CDC creates mandates. A fascinating behind the scenes look into the genius decisions made for your protection.
Listen and Subscribe to my Podcast here:
https://apple.co/3fFTbPC
Also available everywhere else you get podcasts. Just search and subscribe to "Awaken With JP Sears Show"
Connect with me at:
http://www.facebook.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.Instagram.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.twitter.com/AwakenWithJP
https://mewe.com/p/awakenwithjp
https://parler.com/profile/AwakenWithJP
http://www.AwakenWithJP.com
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