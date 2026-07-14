Why Nutrition Is Under Attack, an interview with Jonathan Emord

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Nutrition has long been central to healthy living, yet many argue it receives far less attention than pharmaceuticals. Explore the growing debate over dietary choices, preventive health, and who influences the conversation surrounding wellness.
#Nutrition #HealthFreedom #Wellness #PreventiveHealth #HealthyLiving #NaturalHealth
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3:00End Screen