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Lab-grown fake meat is one of the largest food-chain conspiracies of all time. Have you seen commercials advertising faux-meat as a healthier, sustainable, climate-combating, animal-friendly protein source? Most of these claims are provable lies put out by a conglomeration made up of big names in the GMO, tech, and chemical industries... Learn More @ EnergyMattersLLC.com : https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/hidden-lies-around-lab-grown-fake-meat