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Washington Correspondent Tells All
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45 views • November 14, 2020
Nov 13, 2020
Israeli News Live
White House Correspondent tells all after covering the latest briefing at the White House and seeing first hand the unrest and complete Ghost Town of DC
https://iconnectfx.com/view/589522c8-3326-eb11-9979-00505682f257
https://israelinewslive.org/
Israeli News Live
White House Correspondent tells all after covering the latest briefing at the White House and seeing first hand the unrest and complete Ghost Town of DC
https://iconnectfx.com/view/589522c8-3326-eb11-9979-00505682f257
https://israelinewslive.org/
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