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World Health Organisation Whistleblower, Scientist Researcher, Dr Astrid Stuckelberger
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155 views • December 04, 2021
World Health Organisation Whistleblower, Scientist Researcher, Dr Astrid Stuckelberger
https://rumble.com/vq7sbl-world-health-organisation-whistleblower-scientist-researcher-dr-astrid-stuc.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
mRNA Jabs in perpetuity. What is wrong with people why can't they see what is unfolding before their eyes. Whilst they cannot see they are the 'experiment' those who comply with the Jabs are bringing it upon all humanity that we should endure such cruel restrictions to our freedoms and liberty. WAKE UP REJECT THE JAB OR WE WILL ALL END UP DEAD. Which is what they want after their fun and games.
Dr Astrid Stuckelberger is a scientist, researcher and teacher for 25 years at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Geneva and Lausanne (Switzerland). She also gives lectures and is an invited professor in academic training throughout the world. As an international expert in different health and public health related issues, her main focus has always been about people's health and well being.
https://www.astridstuckelberger.com
TR NEWS
video_2021-12-04_14-52-08
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
https://rumble.com/vq7sbl-world-health-organisation-whistleblower-scientist-researcher-dr-astrid-stuc.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
mRNA Jabs in perpetuity. What is wrong with people why can't they see what is unfolding before their eyes. Whilst they cannot see they are the 'experiment' those who comply with the Jabs are bringing it upon all humanity that we should endure such cruel restrictions to our freedoms and liberty. WAKE UP REJECT THE JAB OR WE WILL ALL END UP DEAD. Which is what they want after their fun and games.
Dr Astrid Stuckelberger is a scientist, researcher and teacher for 25 years at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Geneva and Lausanne (Switzerland). She also gives lectures and is an invited professor in academic training throughout the world. As an international expert in different health and public health related issues, her main focus has always been about people's health and well being.
https://www.astridstuckelberger.com
TR NEWS
video_2021-12-04_14-52-08
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
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