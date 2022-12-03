NIGHT SHADOWS 12022022 -- Stewart, Larry and author Daniel Holdings Ancient proofs of visitors from the stars, DNA manipulation, and the STRONG DELUSION

Tonight is an extended show with author Daniel Holdings, Larry and Stewart concerning ancient proofs of visitors from the stars, DNA manipulation and the coming arrival of the "gods" that are fallen creatures and part of the strong delusion as found in Scripture. How much "help" has been given to the elite by the so-called aliens from other star systems? Is the CV-19 Jab part of a huge culling operation and DNA manipulation experiment by the RICH MEN to make those who survive all of this into hybrids? What does the future hold for 2023? What can we expect to be the next "main event?" Prophecies of war "everywhere" from long ago appear to be coming true. We will be asking Daniel a lot of questions and his opinions on many subjects and more...

