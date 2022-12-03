NIGHT SHADOWS 12022022 -- Stewart, Larry and author Daniel Holdings Ancient proofs of visitors from the stars, DNA manipulation, and the STRONG DELUSION

Tonight is an extended show with author Daniel Holdings, Larry and Stewart concerning ancient proofs of visitors from the stars, DNA manipulation and the coming arrival of the "gods" that are fallen creatures and part of the strong delusion as found in Scripture. How much "help" has been given to the elite by the so-called aliens from other star systems? Is the CV-19 Jab part of a huge culling operation and DNA manipulation experiment by the RICH MEN to make those who survive all of this into hybrids? What does the future hold for 2023? What can we expect to be the next "main event?" Prophecies of war "everywhere" from long ago appear to be coming true. We will be asking Daniel a lot of questions and his opinions on many subjects and more...
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.