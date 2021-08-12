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5G Truth Finally Getting Deserved Attention
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83 views • August 12, 2021
My recorded videos show my plight against 5G since 2016 with mentions before that- When Trump took Office, my 5G Videos Blew up so severe that youtube has blocked me from posting anything else to those channels for about 6 channels is less years with lots of posts and subs- I have paid more than my share of Dues to bring you the truth- Anyone who watches a few of my videos will not forget the experience- I just try to help encourage others to awaken to lots of things as my videos reflect- Thank you for your visit-'CHEERS'
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