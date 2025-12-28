© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Holy Hannah Banana. According to this report, India rolled out digital ID and hackers have already stolen the entire database, including ID and financial records. Now they are selling the data by the person.
Who could have seen this coming other than everyone?
H/T Joseph Goode for the link.
https://fxtwitter.com/newstart_2024/status/2004482074556711272?s=46