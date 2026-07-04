How to Market Your Business! CALL IN SHOW

Philosopher Stefan Molyneux and a caller discuss how to market his new homeschooling curriculum business. Stefan suggests leading with short videos on the dreadful shortcomings in public schools instead of pitching the app directly. The caller discusses his plans to make the curriculum robust, especially for boys, and is working to get things ready before the next school year.





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