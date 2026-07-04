How to Market Your Business! CALL IN SHOW

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Philosopher Stefan Molyneux and a caller discuss how to market his new homeschooling curriculum business. Stefan suggests leading with short videos on the dreadful shortcomings in public schools instead of pitching the app directly. The caller discusses his plans to make the curriculum robust, especially for boys, and is working to get things ready before the next school year.
You can find Romeschool at https://romeschool.app/
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0:00:00Homeschool Vision Begins
0:07:32Romeschool Rebrand
0:10:20Teaching Citizenship Through History
0:12:53Why Time Matters
0:15:51First AI Experiments
0:18:58Music, Video, and AI
0:24:08Discovering the Real Passion
0:26:55Marketing the Mission
0:31:19Wisdom, Speech, and Skepticism
0:37:56Respect, Manners, and Youth
0:43:17Curriculum and Life Skills
0:50:03Getting the First Users
0:51:55Grading and Scaling
0:56:21Building Homeschool Community
0:58:23Market Analysis
1:04:10Public Schools Are Failing
1:09:34Selling the Solution
1:14:03Marketing the Danger
1:21:18Boys and Masculinity
1:24:25Romeschool Launch