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So where is King Hair Full Ness ? Anybody seen him ? Do you think he could be hiding in his underground pedo dungeon under his home office in his 4 million dollar home ? Just asking.
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40 views • November 10, 2021
Only speculating. The thumbnail pic is Yours Truly and my friend from Orange County, Calif, that just arrived to Medellin for a few days. I love it when my friends visit us. He came with two other friends. They visited us in our Nature Lodge yesterday and loved it !
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