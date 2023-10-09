Culture War | Moms on a Mission With His Glory News | Governor Youngkin Pardons Scott Smith Whose Daughter was Sexually Assaulted at School

Moms on a Mission Podcast joins His Glory News to discuss Governor Youngkin’s pardon of Scott Smith and how he shouldn’t have even needed to be pardoned at all. The conversation continues to discuss the horrific rise in the sex trafficking of children since Biden terminated Trump’s border policy and then concludes with the Mayor of Spokane Washington threatened with censure because she attended Sean Feucht’s “Let Us Worship” rally.





Affiliates:

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Links:

www.momsonamission.net



