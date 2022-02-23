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Why Gibraltar Is Historically British
Gibraltar The Rock
Gibraltar The Rock
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18 views • February 23, 2022
His Rock of Defence – British Gibraltar

As promised by God, the British possess the Sea-Gate of the Mediterranean – the Fortress of Rock, the strong-hold of His Defence

Genesis 21:12 And God said unto Abraham, Let it not be grievous in thy sight because of the lad, and because of thy bondwoman; in all that Sarah hath said unto thee, hearken unto her voice; for in Isaac shall thy seed be called [(I)saac's sons - Saxons].

Genesis 22:17 That in blessing I will bless thee (Abraham), and in multiplying I will multiply thy seed as “the stars of the heaven”, and as the sand which [is] upon the sea shore; and thy descendants shall possess the (SEA) gates of their enemies.

Genesis 35:10 And God said unto him, Thy name [is] Jacob (the Supplanter): thy name shall not be called any more Jacob, but Israel shall be thy name: and He called his name Israel (champion of God).

Genesis 48:16 The Angel which redeemed me from all evil, bless the lads; and let my name [Israel] be named on them (let Ephraim and Manasseh be called Israel), and the name of my fathers Abraham and Isaac; and let them grow into a multitude in the midst of the earth.

Isaiah 33:16 He shall dwell on high: his place of defence [shall be] the munitions (Fortress) of Rock: bread shall be given him; his waters [shall be] sure.
Isaiah 33:17 Thine eyes shall see the King in his beauty: they shall behold the land that is very far off (Israel).

Christ’s Flag – King of the United Kingdom of Israel – JAHTruth.net/christfg.htm

British Coat of Arms – JAHTruth.net/britca.htm

United States Coat of Arms – JAHTruth.net/amerca.htm

The Flag of Gibraltar – JAHTruth.net/gibfg.htm

More About Gibraltar’s Prophetic Significance – JAHTruth.net/gibralta

Historical footage of Gibraltar is from the British Pathé archives 1930-40s.
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gunsmilitaryisraelnavybritishwarsdefensetunnelsgibraltarsignificancecannonscoat-of-arms
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