© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Gibraltar Is Historically British
Follow
2
Share
Report
18 views • February 23, 2022
His Rock of Defence – British Gibraltar
As promised by God, the British possess the Sea-Gate of the Mediterranean – the Fortress of Rock, the strong-hold of His Defence
Genesis 21:12 And God said unto Abraham, Let it not be grievous in thy sight because of the lad, and because of thy bondwoman; in all that Sarah hath said unto thee, hearken unto her voice; for in Isaac shall thy seed be called [(I)saac's sons - Saxons].
Genesis 22:17 That in blessing I will bless thee (Abraham), and in multiplying I will multiply thy seed as “the stars of the heaven”, and as the sand which [is] upon the sea shore; and thy descendants shall possess the (SEA) gates of their enemies.
Genesis 35:10 And God said unto him, Thy name [is] Jacob (the Supplanter): thy name shall not be called any more Jacob, but Israel shall be thy name: and He called his name Israel (champion of God).
Genesis 48:16 The Angel which redeemed me from all evil, bless the lads; and let my name [Israel] be named on them (let Ephraim and Manasseh be called Israel), and the name of my fathers Abraham and Isaac; and let them grow into a multitude in the midst of the earth.
Isaiah 33:16 He shall dwell on high: his place of defence [shall be] the munitions (Fortress) of Rock: bread shall be given him; his waters [shall be] sure.
Isaiah 33:17 Thine eyes shall see the King in his beauty: they shall behold the land that is very far off (Israel).
Christ’s Flag – King of the United Kingdom of Israel – JAHTruth.net/christfg.htm
British Coat of Arms – JAHTruth.net/britca.htm
United States Coat of Arms – JAHTruth.net/amerca.htm
The Flag of Gibraltar – JAHTruth.net/gibfg.htm
More About Gibraltar’s Prophetic Significance – JAHTruth.net/gibralta
Historical footage of Gibraltar is from the British Pathé archives 1930-40s.
As promised by God, the British possess the Sea-Gate of the Mediterranean – the Fortress of Rock, the strong-hold of His Defence
Genesis 21:12 And God said unto Abraham, Let it not be grievous in thy sight because of the lad, and because of thy bondwoman; in all that Sarah hath said unto thee, hearken unto her voice; for in Isaac shall thy seed be called [(I)saac's sons - Saxons].
Genesis 22:17 That in blessing I will bless thee (Abraham), and in multiplying I will multiply thy seed as “the stars of the heaven”, and as the sand which [is] upon the sea shore; and thy descendants shall possess the (SEA) gates of their enemies.
Genesis 35:10 And God said unto him, Thy name [is] Jacob (the Supplanter): thy name shall not be called any more Jacob, but Israel shall be thy name: and He called his name Israel (champion of God).
Genesis 48:16 The Angel which redeemed me from all evil, bless the lads; and let my name [Israel] be named on them (let Ephraim and Manasseh be called Israel), and the name of my fathers Abraham and Isaac; and let them grow into a multitude in the midst of the earth.
Isaiah 33:16 He shall dwell on high: his place of defence [shall be] the munitions (Fortress) of Rock: bread shall be given him; his waters [shall be] sure.
Isaiah 33:17 Thine eyes shall see the King in his beauty: they shall behold the land that is very far off (Israel).
Christ’s Flag – King of the United Kingdom of Israel – JAHTruth.net/christfg.htm
British Coat of Arms – JAHTruth.net/britca.htm
United States Coat of Arms – JAHTruth.net/amerca.htm
The Flag of Gibraltar – JAHTruth.net/gibfg.htm
More About Gibraltar’s Prophetic Significance – JAHTruth.net/gibralta
Historical footage of Gibraltar is from the British Pathé archives 1930-40s.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.