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CLEAR EVIDENCE: COVID deaths worldwide - before & after mass vaccination programs
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3122 views • January 15, 2022
Statistics analysed from over forty countries around the world clearly show huge spikes in deaths following the roll out of mass COVID vaccination.
Remember also that the pre-vaccination stats were hugely inflated to feed the pandemic narrative.
Data source - Jon Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
Data presentation and graphics thanks to Joel Smalley.
Remember also that the pre-vaccination stats were hugely inflated to feed the pandemic narrative.
Data source - Jon Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
Data presentation and graphics thanks to Joel Smalley.
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