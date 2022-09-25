The Portal | Meditation for Peace Between Russia and NATO (updated on September 22, 2022)

Situation between Russia and NATO is escalating.

Russia has declared partial mobilization:

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...

Referendum in eastern parts of Ukraine for those regions to join Russia will be held between September 23rd to 27th:

https://euroweeklynews.com/2022/09/20...

https://tass.com/politics/1511039

This sets a stage for a possibility for military escalation in Ukraine and also in regions around that country.

To help dissolving the tension, the Light Forces are asking as many people as possible to join our meditation for peace between Russia and NATO, which will be taking place on Wednesday, September 28th at 5:17 pm UTC.

Timetable for all main time zones on the planet is here:

https://www.timeanddate.com/worldcloc...





Instructions:

1. Use your own technique to bring you to a relaxed state of consciousness

2. State your intent to bring peace and healing to the situation between Russia and NATO.

3. Invoke the Violet Flame from its primary source to place a circle of protection around you during and after the meditation. Ask it to transmute anything that does not serve the Light.

4. Visualize a pillar of pink Light, emanating from the Galactic Central Sun and then descending down through your body and deep into the center of the Earth.

5. Visualize this Light flowing through your heart and then through your hands directly to everybody involved in the situations between Russia and NATO, harmonizing everyone and bringing peace. Let the pink Light then flow onwards, healing all other conflicts worldwide.

6. Ask the Goddess presence (the Divine Feminine) to protect Zaporozhie Nuclear Power Plant from any damage to prevent any fallout. Visualize this nuclear facility safe and protected.

7. Ask the Goddess presence (the Divine Feminine) to direct energies of peace and harmony to all unresolved situations between Russia and NATO, and everyone involved in these situations. Let these energies then flow onwards and heal all other conflicts worldwide. Allow these energies to continue to flow through your heart and then through your hands into these situations for a few minutes.





Instructions are also posted here:

https://www.welovemassmeditation.com/...

Guided audio meditations in many languages are here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSHEE...

Goddess wants peace and peace it will be!





http://2012portal.blogspot.com/2022/0...