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Covid fraud: Italian nurse says it all
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211 views • April 20, 2021
Rome 2021.
During a public protest in the capital city an outspoken professional anesthesiologist that works in the public health system in the city tells us what happened iin 2020, March 2020 and now.
An insider vantage point.
As expected, MSM in Italy has completely ignored it ..by default.
During a public protest in the capital city an outspoken professional anesthesiologist that works in the public health system in the city tells us what happened iin 2020, March 2020 and now.
An insider vantage point.
As expected, MSM in Italy has completely ignored it ..by default.
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