The 2022 Midterm Red Wave In Florida: The Red Wave Everywhere Else Was Stolen...The Biblical Angle.
Golgotha's144,000
Published 16 hours ago

Only in Florida did we see The "Red Wave" in the rest of the nation we did not see Governor DeSantis protect their states from voter fraud as he did in Florida. Thus the red wave was stolen and will be stolen in 2024 too.


trumpelection fraudred wavedesantisdominion voting machines2022 midterms

