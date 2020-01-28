Shining Candles In The Dark with Larken and Amanda Rose

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=34964
Today James' identical twin brother Statist Jim talks to Larken and Amanda Rose about Candles In The Dark, the two day workshop they'll be running at Anarchapulco 2020 to help voluntaryists become more effective communicators of anarchist ideas.