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NIGHT SHADOWS 02282022 -- John Vandeventer, Author of "Relics" joins Stewart and Larry for Most Paranormal Chat
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181 views • February 28, 2022
Tonight Larry and I will have on John Vandeventer, author of the "Relics" series that explores the paranormal sightings of Bigfoot. In this series, he branches off into the UFO enigma and the 4th Reich, antigravity and things hidden away from public view. We will also be exploring world events and the war with Russia and Ukraine and the possibility of this war expanding over time to include America directly. The Bible says it is Gog that eventually destroys the USA/Babylon The Great and much more in this expanded show...
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
PLEASE Subscribe to these last 2 just in case. Thank you!
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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