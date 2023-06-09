Part of the AFU "probing attack" in Orekhovo direction - Down 2 maybe 3 Leopard 2A6, 4 abandoned M2 Bradley. MaxxPro

Part of the AFU "probing attack" in Orekhovo direction

And the video from the deNATOization, the picture can be seen on 01:20 one Leopard 2A6 abandoned

Immediately 4 abandoned M2 Bradley heavy infantry fighting vehicles and one Leopard 2A6 as a result of an unsuccessful attempt by the AFU to attack Russian positions on the Orekhovsky sector of the front.

At the end 02:42 there seems to be another Leo 2A6 burned down.

MRAP International MaxxPro demilitarised at 01:53 (and another Leopard it looks in the background)

We hope that destruction of so much equipment will not make Greta Thunberg worried about the climate from the burning of all of that equipment...

🙃P.S. NO tractors and combines were injured during the filming of that video...