Here’s Why Growing a Cell Isn’t Easy
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 20 hours ago

Why is it so hard to grow cells in the lab? Find out here:👇

In this video, Dr. Govind Rao, a chemical and biochemical engineering professor at University of Maryland talks explains what makes gene expression such a challenge.

According to Dr. Govind Rao, growing a cell is a COMPLEX process that requires careful attention to various factors, such as supplying the cell with nutrients, maintaining the right temperature and conditions, and continuously providing oxygen🧪

This process, he explains, can take weeks, which makes it a slow and cumbersome process, similar to the time-consuming process of brewing beer. 🍺

Want to find out more about Dr. Rao and his research? Click https://cast.umbc.edu/ now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
medicinebio manufacturingeffective medications

