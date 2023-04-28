Here’s Why Growing a Cell Isn’t Easy

Why is it so hard to grow cells in the lab? Find out here:👇
In this video, Dr. Govind Rao, a chemical and biochemical engineering professor at University of Maryland talks explains what makes gene expression such a challenge.
According to Dr. Govind Rao, growing a cell is a COMPLEX process that requires careful attention to various factors, such as supplying the cell with nutrients, maintaining the right temperature and conditions, and continuously providing oxygen🧪
This process, he explains, can take weeks, which makes it a slow and cumbersome process, similar to the time-consuming process of brewing beer. 🍺
Want to find out more about Dr. Rao and his research? Click https://cast.umbc.edu/ now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
