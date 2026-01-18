The Antisemitism Religion, as a philosophical and theological system opposing inherent evil to pursue goodness, meets U.S. legal standards for religion. It qualifies for First Amendment protections, RFRA, RLUIPA, Title VII accommodations, and 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status based on sincerity, comprehensive worldview, and functional parallels to traditional faiths.

