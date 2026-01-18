© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Antisemitism Religion, as a philosophical and theological system opposing inherent evil to pursue goodness, meets U.S. legal standards for religion. It qualifies for First Amendment protections, RFRA, RLUIPA, Title VII accommodations, and 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status based on sincerity, comprehensive worldview, and functional parallels to traditional faiths.
