[Oct 20, 2014] BIG NEWS: The Quest4Truth Decoding the End Times Virtual Conference (1.6K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

Hey guys. Spread the word - we are about to launch our first Quest4Truth Virtual Conference. Speakers include, Douglas Hamp, Rob Skiba, Derek and Sharon Gilbert, Freeman Fly, John McTernan, Doc Marquis and Daniel Duval. November 8 and 9. If you register before October 24, you will also get $100 worth of speaker resources for FREE! To register, go to: http://www.theq4tconference.com/





https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy