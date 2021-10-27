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Wind Tunnel Metaphor - Not Just For Aerodynamics (8/16/13)
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22 views • October 27, 2021
The "Speed Channel" show "Wind Tunnel" has an intro that reveals that there's more than one kind of wind tunnel. One is biological. Wind = Flatulence and Tunnel = GI Tract
See: Series Links: The Sodomite Gateway
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/02/series-links-sodomite-gateway.html
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See: Series Links: The Sodomite Gateway
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/02/series-links-sodomite-gateway.html
Find more like this in our media catalog:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
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