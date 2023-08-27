Create New Account
Dr.SHIVA™ - THEY Steal OUR Innovations to Deny the Truth Innovation is in Everyone's DNA
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago

Dr. Shiva


Aug 25, 2023


Innovation is in everyone’s DNA.


But, the Swarm e.g. Musk, Gates, etc. actively steal OUR innovations to promote the BS only THEIR progeny can innovate.


My journey exposes this big lie.


-Dr.SHIVA

Shiva4President.com

TruthFreedomHealth.com


Shatter The Swarm™


Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/east-meets-west-p...


Time for US.

Shiva4President.com


Get Educated, or Be Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com


To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.


Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.


Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.


Be the Light!


Dr.SHIVA


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XF7qIlmoArM

Keywords
liesstealelon muskinnovationbill gatesdr shivathe swarmdeny the truth

