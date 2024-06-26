The M18 Report: Episode 4 "Jaco Booyens"

Audrey Werner, Founder of The Matthew XVIII Group, sits down with Jaco Booyens, Founder of JBM to talk about pornography addiction, how his ministry works to help addicted people and the many additional arms of Jaco Booyens Ministries.

If you'd like to support Jaco Booyens Ministries, please visit: www.helpjbm.com

If you would like to learn more and find out how to support The Matthew XVIII Group, please visit https://www.matthewxviii.org/ .